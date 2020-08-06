1/
Roxana Ensign
On July 30, 2020, Roxana Ensign of Plantation, Florida passed away at the age of eighty-seven.

Roxana was born on November 19,1932 in the Philippines to Alejandro and Maria Louisa Martin. Soon after her birth, she moved to Cuba where she spent her formative years, eventually finding fame and celebrity as a Flamenco dancer. Eventually, Roxana gave up the limelight for love and married Donald Ensign in 1957, moving to Puerto Rico, and starting a family.

Roxana will always be remembered for her devotion to her family and children. Raising five boys, one of them with severe health issues, is no mean feat, but she handled it with love and an uncompromising commitment to their upbringing, welfare, and happiness. Roxana was known and loved for her sense of humor, love of sports, her story- telling, and her beloved dogs. Most importantly, Roxana will be remembered for her complete devotion to Jesus and the Catholic Church. She considered herself a servant of God and volunteered in charity work for the Legion of Mary and Hospice.

Roxana was preceded in death by her son Paul and is survived by her sons Alex, Don, Ron, and Rick, as well as grandchildren Jim, Zachary, Sarah, Alicia, Bradley, Jessica, and Jennifer, and her great-grandchildren Mason, Judah, Daniel, and Brady. Roxana is also survived by her daughters in-law Denise and Barbara, and her cousin Conchita.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2020.
