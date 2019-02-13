Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-8220
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. David Catholic Church
3901 North University Drive
Davie, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Haenel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Haenel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roy Haenel Obituary
Roy J. Haenel, 98 of Hollywood, passed away February 6, 2019. Pre-deceased by wife Catherine (Betty). Roy was a retired Lt. Colonel in the United States Air Force and a retired school teacher. Survived by nephews and nieces Jim and Brenda Haenel, Joan Etchell, Ann Francis and Phillip Brown, Amy and Kevin King, Steve and Jane Haenel, Howard and Mary Haenel and many great nieces and nephews and adopted daughter Barbara Faticone. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Saint Vincent De Paul Society or to the .Visitation will be Friday, February 15, 2019, 6-8 PM with a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM all at Landmark Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, 10:00 AM, at St. David Catholic Church, 3901 North University Drive, Davie, FL 33328, followed by interment with Military Honors at Lauderdale Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood,FL 33021 954-989-8220. Please sign the online register book at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Landmark Funeral Home
Download Now