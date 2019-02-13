|
Roy J. Haenel, 98 of Hollywood, passed away February 6, 2019. Pre-deceased by wife Catherine (Betty). Roy was a retired Lt. Colonel in the United States Air Force and a retired school teacher. Survived by nephews and nieces Jim and Brenda Haenel, Joan Etchell, Ann Francis and Phillip Brown, Amy and Kevin King, Steve and Jane Haenel, Howard and Mary Haenel and many great nieces and nephews and adopted daughter Barbara Faticone. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Saint Vincent De Paul Society or to the .Visitation will be Friday, February 15, 2019, 6-8 PM with a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM all at Landmark Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, 10:00 AM, at St. David Catholic Church, 3901 North University Drive, Davie, FL 33328, followed by interment with Military Honors at Lauderdale Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood,FL 33021 954-989-8220. Please sign the online register book at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019