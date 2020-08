Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 80, passed away 8/12/20. Survived by Vicki, wife of 60 years, 3 kids, 2 kids-in-law, 8 grandkids. Drive by visitation Wed 8/19/20 6:30pm-8pm at FUM Church101 SE Third Ave, Fort Lauderdale.



