Ruben Clinton Ransaw, Jr., 80, passed away peacefully January 26, 2020. Mr. Ransaw served as principal of Miramar High School for two years. During his tenure at Miramar High School, he received the key to the City of Miramar and was honored in 1987 and 1989 for his outstanding contributions.
In 1989, Mr. Ransaw became principal of Dillard High School. He served three years before retiring from Broward County Schools on August 7, 1992, after serving for thirty-one (31) years.
Funeral arrangements are being provided by: McWhite's Funeral Home, Ft. Lauderdale FL
Funeral services will be held February 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church Piney Grove, Lauderdale Lakes FL
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020