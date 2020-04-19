Rudolf (Rudy) Ruytenbeek, 67, of Plantation passed away peacefully March 18, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with liver cancer. Rudy was born May 17, 1952 in Amsterdam, Holland. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johan and Elisabeth Ruijtenbeek. Rudy is survived by his loving wife, Allison, his pride and joy, his sons, Jacob (Brooke) and Garrett, his adored grandsons, Benjamin and Zachary, his sister Hanna (Harm) of Holland, as well as many nieces and nephews. Rudy served in the Royal Dutch Navy deployed on submarines and surface ships,until he retired and moved to Florida to marry Allison on July 12, 1980 at the Diplomat Hotel in Hollywood. They would have celebrated 40 years of marriage in July, but the love they shared will always endure. There was one thing that was synonymous with Rudy: Soccer. Rudy dedicated decades of his life to supporting youth soccer programs throughout Florida. For many years, even after coaching his own sons teams, you would find him on any given evening or weekend at one of the many soccer fields around South Florida serving as a coach, commissioner, referee, assigner, board member or in various other capacities. Through soccer, he impacted many lives, sharing his love and knowledge of the game. Some of Rudy's greatest times were with his grandsons. He loved to tell them stories of his travels in the Navy and they spent countless hours building legos together. He leaves his family and friends with more memories than one could ever hope to count. In the end Rudy donated his body to science so that researchers could continue to learn and hopefully help others with the same medical challenges that affected him later in his life. In light of the pandemic facing all of us at this time we will have a celebration of Rudy's life at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in honor of Rudy we suggest the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, or the American Cancer Society.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2020.