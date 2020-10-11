1/1
Rudolph Charles "Rick" Sander
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rudolph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rudolph "Rick" Charles Sander, 90, of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Villanova, PA and Ocean City, NJ, passed away at home on October 6, 2020. Rick is survived by his wife, Marylyn "Lyn" (Wescott Gumas), his three sons Mark (Lucinda) of Medford, NJ, Robert (Gail) of Berwyn, PA, and Jeffrey (Carol) of Newtown Square, PA and by his six grandchildren: Christopher (Kiersten) of Irvine, CA, Ryan of Los Angeles, CA, Hope of Berwyn, Valerie, Brooke, and Scott of Newtown Square. Also survived by his brother James A. "Jim" Sander (Inez) of Modesto, CA.

Rick was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Julia "Judy" (Boyce), his parents, Rudolph C. A. Sander and Loleita (Kuenstner), and his sister, Margaret Elaine.

Rick was born in Philadelphia and raised in Upper Darby, PA surrounded by a loving and tight knit family. A stockbroker by trade, Rick became a partner at Butcher & Sherrerd in 1965 and later joined Janney Montgomery Scott, where he held several offices including CEO and Chairman of the Board and also had the honor of serving on the Board of Governors of the NASD from 1983-1987.Rick took great pleasure in helping family and friends achieve their goals and always considered his customers and all of the people at Janney to be his family.

A longtime homeowner at Gardens Plaza, Rick loved Ocean City, NJ where he was often seen riding his bike "on the boards" with his grandchildren, floating in the ocean, or hosting large family celebrations.

Husband, father, grandfather, brother, mentor, friend: Rick was an inspiration to us all with his love of family, his generosity, his non-stop energy, and his "can do" attitude. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Rick's honor to: The Foundation Fighting Blindness (https://www.fightingblindness.org/).

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved