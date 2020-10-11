Rudolph "Rick" Charles Sander, 90, of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Villanova, PA and Ocean City, NJ, passed away at home on October 6, 2020. Rick is survived by his wife, Marylyn "Lyn" (Wescott Gumas), his three sons Mark (Lucinda) of Medford, NJ, Robert (Gail) of Berwyn, PA, and Jeffrey (Carol) of Newtown Square, PA and by his six grandchildren: Christopher (Kiersten) of Irvine, CA, Ryan of Los Angeles, CA, Hope of Berwyn, Valerie, Brooke, and Scott of Newtown Square. Also survived by his brother James A. "Jim" Sander (Inez) of Modesto, CA.
Rick was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Julia "Judy" (Boyce), his parents, Rudolph C. A. Sander and Loleita (Kuenstner), and his sister, Margaret Elaine.
Rick was born in Philadelphia and raised in Upper Darby, PA surrounded by a loving and tight knit family. A stockbroker by trade, Rick became a partner at Butcher & Sherrerd in 1965 and later joined Janney Montgomery Scott, where he held several offices including CEO and Chairman of the Board and also had the honor of serving on the Board of Governors of the NASD from 1983-1987.Rick took great pleasure in helping family and friends achieve their goals and always considered his customers and all of the people at Janney to be his family.
A longtime homeowner at Gardens Plaza, Rick loved Ocean City, NJ where he was often seen riding his bike "on the boards" with his grandchildren, floating in the ocean, or hosting large family celebrations.
Husband, father, grandfather, brother, mentor, friend: Rick was an inspiration to us all with his love of family, his generosity, his non-stop energy, and his "can do" attitude. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Rick's honor to: The Foundation Fighting Blindness (https://www.fightingblindness.org/
).
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.