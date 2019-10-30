|
Mr. Rudolph Emil Fox, age 87 passed at his daughter's, Margaret Anschutz, home in Umatilla, Florida on Monday morning, October 7th, 2019 after a month long, hard-fought battle with congestive heart failure.
He was born on December 18th, 1931 on a Friday in Queens, New York to the late Leona Atkinson, and the late Frank Furnari.
He was a gentleman of the Catholic Faith and a member of Nativity Church in Hollywood, Florida where he attended daily mass. He worked as a court stenographer for the Federal Government for most of his career in both Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After working in Broward County for the 9th Circuit Court for 25 years he retired in 1995. During retirement he primarily lived in Pembroke Pines where he had many friends with whom he enjoyed racquetball, football games, swimming at Dania Beach and churchgoing. He spent time at the family cabin in Blairsville, GA where he enjoyed sitting on the porch and dock while sharing time with his grandchildren. Later in retirement he bought a home in Mt. Dora, Florida to be nearer to the company of his wife and three of his daughters.
Rudy served his country in the Army during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954 when he was stationed in Japan.
Surviving Rudy are his wife Drucille Grace Fox of Summerfield, Florida; his daughter Margaret Mary and son-in-law Rodney Anschutz of Umatilla, FL; his daughter Ellen Elizabeth Laughlin and son-in-law Randy Stiver of Monrovia, CA; his daughter Elizabeth Gale, and son-in-law Cano Velez of St Cloud, FL; and daughter Kathleen Francis Fox of Sandersville, GA; grandsons Kevin Anschutz, Eric Anschutz, Dylan Laughlin and Draco Velez; granddaughters Megan Laughlin and Tegan Perrotta, great grandson Roland Anschutz; granddaughter-in-law Chelsea Anschutz; nephew Andy Merizio and many additional nephews and nieces.
A funeral service was held In Mt Dora on Monday, October 14th, 2019 at Saint Mary of the Lakes with priest Father Carlos Bedoya officiating. The family held a private burial at Bushnell National Cemetery the following day.
The family invites you to a memorial mass and celebration of Rudy's life held at Nativity Church in Hollywood, FL on Monday; November 25th, 2019 at 10:30 am. Online condolences may be made at www.beyersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Umatilla, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 30, 2019