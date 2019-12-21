|
Rudolph (Rudy) John Frei, M.D. passed away December 16, 2019 peacefully in hospice care, at John Knox Village, Pompano Beach, FL with much of his family at his bedside. At the age of 91, he had a rewarding life as a physician, husband, father and grandfather.
Rudy started his own successful medical practice in Fort Lauderdale, FL until he retired in 1998. Rudy had many interests outside of medicine. His love for family was truly evident in everyday life. His passion for worldly travel was passed down to his kids and grandkids. He had a true appreciation for the arts. Rudy was extremely involved at his church and was instrumental in starting the Men's Club. He had a love for snow skiing, reading, fine wine, and history.
Rudy is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol Conner Frei; his sister, Dr. Pearl Tait; and his Children: Wayne T. Frei, M.D. (Mary); Teresa Frei Roberts (Colin); Gigi Frei Spear (David); and Danielle Frei Hojnacki (Paul). He was blessed with 15 grandchildren.
Rudy's viewing will be Sunday, December 22 from 3 – 5 PM at Baird Case Funeral Home, 4343 N. Federal Highway, Ft. Lauderdale, FL. The Funeral Mass will be Monday, December 23rd at 10:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4595 Bayview Drive, Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 21, 2019