Russell I. Bratt, 95, passed away in Pompano Beach, FL on Feb. 15, 2019. He was born on Jan. 13, 1924 in Minneapolis, MN. He attended the University of Minnesota College of Engineering and was a member of the Tau Beta and University Honor Societies. Upon graduation Russell served as an officer in the US Navy. After his service in the US Navy he attended the University of France Grenoble on the G.I. Bill. He settled in Milwaukee, WI where he married Laura Hipke. They had three children, William Bratt, Linda Bratt Johnson and Jonathan Bratt. Russell built a thriving pump company, Scot Pump, and expanded that business to include Karak Machine and Weil Pump. In the 1980's he married JoAnna Richardson from Milwaukee. They moved to Ft. Lauderdale, FL. They travelled extensively to Europe and to Moscow with the Hydraulic Institute . When asked why he did not accompany his wife to Antarctica an employee replied "Well you can't sell pumps to penguins." Russell also enjoyed boating and was a member of the Navy League. He was one of a kind and will be sorely missed. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019