Russell Charles Serafino

Russell Charles Serafino
A wonderful partner, brother, son and friend left this world suddenly one year ago. Some days are still very difficult. There are so many that miss you greatly. None as much as your partner of 27 years, Jimmy.Russell moved to Ft. Lauderdale from Philadelphia, PA in 1979. He made a life for himself working as a professional server. For the last 25 years working with Redlobster restaurants. Here he met many that became his second family.Dearest Russell, we know you are at peace and you are in our hearts forever.We miss and love you, Jimmy, Kevin S, and all your family and friends.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2019
