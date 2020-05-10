Ruth Crawford Meeds, 85, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home in West Palm Beach, FL. She was born February 8, 1935 to James and Ethel Ellington at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Palm Beach, FL. She was a lifelong resident of West Palm Beach, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was employed by the telephone company in downtown West Palm Beach for 35 years, transitioning from Southern Bell, Bellsouth and finally to AT&T. She was a member of Haverhill Baptist Church. Known for her striking red hair, she was mom to many and respected by all. As a Christian lady and "Southern Belle," she led by example. She is survived by her daughter, Sheri Whittington (Don) of Fort Lauderdale, her sons Jack C. Crawford III (Melanie) of West Palm Beach, and James Crawford (Sheryl) of Clewiston, stepsons Jack (Ellen), Mike, and Patrick Meeds, as well as cherished grandchildren Jennifer, Stephanie, and Donnie (Noelle) Whittington, Christian Socker Crawford, Whitney and Jenelle Meeds, and great-grandson Cameron. She is predeceased by her husband Jack C. Crawford II, Stanley Meeds and granddaughter Jillian Crawford. There will be a celebration of life at a later date when we are able to go to her church of 35 years, Haverhill Baptist Church. Memorial donations in memory of Ruth may be made to Haverhill Baptist Church, 671 N. Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach, Florida 33415, which had a very special place in her heart, or the charity of your choice.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 10, 2020.