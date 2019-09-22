|
|
Plantation, Florida
Ruth Travers passed away on September 16, 2019. She was 95. Ruth was born August 8, 1924 in Clifton, New Jersey to the late Paul S. Godwin and Leila Frances Gatter Godwin. Ruth was a graduate of New Britain Senior High School and Central Connecticut University with extended studies at Barry University and FAU. Ruth married Wally Travers on July 5, 1947, and they remained married until his passing in 1989. The Travers family moved to South Florida in 1954. Ruth was an elementary school teacher for 35 years, 33 of those years in Broward County. Ruth provided a loving home that nurtured her four boys and their friends. Wally and Ruth, along with Pop Travers and Uncle Ed, spent a decade and a half encouraging and mentoring her sons on numerous sports teams.
Ruth was an avid reader and traveled around the world with Wally and across America with her bowling team. Ruth's lifetime of volunteer work included hospital volunteering during WWII; Founding member of Plantation Methodist Church; 5 year classroom volunteer; Plantation AARP President, Vice President, Program Chair; Florida Retired Educators Association State Director, State Executive Board, District Director; Broward County Council of Senior Citizens Vice President, Program Chair; Broward County Retired Educators Vice President; TRIAD (sheriff, police, seniors) Vice Chair; SALT (Seniors and Law Together) Vice President; and election poll worker for 10 years.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Wally; brothers Richard P. Godwin and Paul A. Godwin; and son Bruce W. Travers. Ruth is survived by her children Stephen (Cricket), Donald (Addie), David (Jana) and Susan, wife of Bruce; grandchildren Cole, Allison, Nicole, Andrea, Kyle, Krystal, and Elizabeth; great-grandchildren Jayda, Kaydence, Hannah, and seven step-great-grandchildren.
Cremation and burial at sea are being provided by the Neptune Society.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019