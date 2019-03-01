Ruth Gottlieb Cohn, born on the first day of summer, 1923, passed away on February 26, 2019. She was the daughter of Morris and Sadie Gottlieb, both immigrants from Belarus in Eastern Europe. She was predeceased by her husband, Bernard Cohn and granddaughter, Ivy Mc Mahon (Peter). She is survived by her three children, Sherry Borushok (Robert), James Cohn (Kathleen), Wendy Roth (Jonas), four grandchildren, Bradley Levine (Melissa), William Cohn, Allie Roth, Taylor Roth, and two great grandchildren, Della Levine and Joah Levine.Ruth was born in her parents' home in Tuskegee, Alabama. She enjoyed a wonderful childhood with many friends and a love of horseback riding. After graduating from Tuskegee High School, she attended Stephens College in Columbia Missouri where she studied acting. Following their retirement from the dry goods business, Ruth and her husband moved to South Florida in 1970. She resided in Hollywood for the past twenty years. Ruth was a devoted mother and an avid bridge player with a passion for flowers and gardening. She played bridge until she was 90. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Services were held privately with her immediate family present and Rabbi David Spey officiating. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary