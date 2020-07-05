Ruth (Heller) Mulhern passed away on June 28th, 2020. Ruth was born on June 22, 1927 in Vienna, Austria. In 1938, she and her immediate family fled to England. At the height of the war, Ruth was sent to live with a loving foster family in the countryside. There, finally safe, she became enamored with British ways of life.
She attended and loved The Alice Ottley School in Worcester, and later graduated from The University of Bristol with a degree in dentistry. Ruth, and her then-husband Patrick Henry Mulhern, an RAF pilot and physician, moved to the US and eventually settled in Florida.
Ruth loved living near the ocean. She enjoyed taking in natural scenery on leisurely drives, especially those that ended with an ocean-side repast. For decades, Ruth expressed her vivid fashion sense with three signature elements: bold animal prints, red nail polish and jet black hair. She was an enthusiastic golfer and loved to travel, often visiting family and friends around the world.
She is survived by her sister, Edith Browne; her children; John Mulhern, Judy Gleysteen and Maureen White, five grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. Due to recent events, there will not be a funeral or reception. The family requests in lieu of flowers that contributions are made in Ruth's name to ortamerica.org