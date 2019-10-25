Home

Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Martha's Church
Pawtucket Avenue
RUTH NATHALIE (BARROWS) DaSILVA

RUTH NATHALIE (BARROWS) DaSILVA Obituary
of Boynton Beach, Florida and East Providence, RI passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on October 22, 2019 at Hattie Ide Chaffee Rehabilitation Center in East Providence, RI following a brief illness.

She was the wife of Anthony M. DaSilva to whom she was married for 49 years.

Born in East Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Manuel A. and Mary E. (Amaral) Barrows.

Ruth will be remembered as a loyal friend, a devoted wife, a dedicated mother, a proud grandmother, and a fun-loving, generous person. Her memory will live on with those whose lives she touched.

Besides her husband she leaves two daughters, Beverly J. Pepe and her husband Charles L. Roy of Cumberland, RI and Sharon P. Hallman and her husband Eugene of Westford, VT, two grandsons, Eric A. Hallman of Baltimore, MD and Benjamin P. Hallman of Burlington, VT.

Her funeral will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from the PERRY-MCSTAY FUNERAL HOME, East Providence, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Martha's Church, East Providence, RI, with burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Donations in her memory can be made to the Hope Hospice and Palliative of Rhode Island, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 25, 2019
