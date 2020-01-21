|
Ruth Maron (Robinson), 86, a lifelong resident of Middletown beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" Maron, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 surrounded by her family. Ruth previously resided in Boynton Beach, FL where she enjoyed playing tennis with the ladies and a round or two of golf on Sundays with Bob.
She is survived by her three daughters Ellen and son in law, Dr. Henry Gross of Norwalk, CT, Jill Maron of Acton, MA and Nanci Maron and son in law, Mark Muller of Cromwell, CT. Ruth also had five wonderful and loving grandchildren, Hannah, Adam, Mackenzie, Marni and Cooper.
A private graveside service was held on Monday, January 20 in Adath Israel Cemetery.
Donations in Ruth's memory can be made to Congregation Adath Israel Synagogue, Beautification Fund, at P.O. Box 337, 8 Broad Street, Middletown, CT 06457 or Middlesex Hospital Hospice and Palliative Care, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457.
Doolittle Funeral Home, Middletown is handling the arrangements and messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 21, 2020