Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Maron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Robinson Maron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Robinson Maron Obituary
Ruth Maron (Robinson), 86, a lifelong resident of Middletown beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" Maron, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 surrounded by her family. Ruth previously resided in Boynton Beach, FL where she enjoyed playing tennis with the ladies and a round or two of golf on Sundays with Bob.

She is survived by her three daughters Ellen and son in law, Dr. Henry Gross of Norwalk, CT, Jill Maron of Acton, MA and Nanci Maron and son in law, Mark Muller of Cromwell, CT. Ruth also had five wonderful and loving grandchildren, Hannah, Adam, Mackenzie, Marni and Cooper.

A private graveside service was held on Monday, January 20 in Adath Israel Cemetery.

Donations in Ruth's memory can be made to Congregation Adath Israel Synagogue, Beautification Fund, at P.O. Box 337, 8 Broad Street, Middletown, CT 06457 or Middlesex Hospital Hospice and Palliative Care, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457.

Doolittle Funeral Home, Middletown is handling the arrangements and messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doolittle Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -