Ruth S. Gale, born March 22, 1926 in Queens, NY; residing in Pompano Beach, Florida passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019. She was widowed by her husband David Gale to whom she was married to for 44 years. Ruth was a very special person who brought joy and a smile to all who knew her. She spent her career as an elementary school teacher in NYC. She enjoyed golf, tennis, Mah Jong, bridge and volunteering for City of Hope, Insight for the Blind and many Jewish charities.
Ruth, one of three children of Jack (z"l) and Minnie (z"l) Seiden, is survived by her children Michael and Stuart (Sharon); her grandchildren, Erica Drexler (Adam), Jonathan (Erica); Dana Golden (Steven) and Josh; and her great grandchildren, Ryan and Dylan. Ruth also is survived by her dear sister Marilyn Lehrbaum (Louis z"l) and her beloved sister in-law Rivka Seiden (Stan z"l).
Ruth will be buried on Friday, October 25 at 11:45 AM at the Star of David Cemetery, 7701 Bailey Road, North Lauderdale, FL 33068. The family will be sitting Shiva at 3010 N. Course Drive, Apt. 607, Pompano Beach, Florida.
If you would like to make a donation to an organization dear to her, please send it in her honor to Temple Shalom, 132 SE 11th Avenue, Pompano Beach, Florida 33060.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 24, 2019