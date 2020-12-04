1/1
Ruth Shepard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Shepard (née Trapnell). Mother of Hayley and Matt. Mother in-law to Melissa. Nana of Mackenzie. Sisters Jennie Cox (Predeceased), Annie Trapnell, and Susie Wright. Born Bristol, England. Registered Nurse since 1978. Trained at the Middlesex Hospital, London England.

Moved to the US 1981 to marry Brad Shepard (Predeceased). She loved being a nurse and was so very honored to say that in the 40+ years that she spent nursing she never regretted her choice for a single day. Through her career and present job for the past 18 years she has made some wonderful friends and has many cherished moments and special memories.

Ruth was such a bright light and shining force of nature. You rarely come across someone who is so positive, honest, insightful, resilient, strong, courageous, and big-hearted. She instinctively reached out to so many people in her life with compassion and love, and has been a rock for so many. The world is a littler dimmer without Ruth in it.

"To my kids Hayley and Matt – I love you with all my heart and soul. You guys have been my life. To a special little girl – Kenzie – I will always be with you inside your heart"

"I love you to the moon and back"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1107 Lake Avenue
Lake Worth , FL 33460
561-533-8878
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by All County Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 3, 2020
I'm going to miss this beautiful lady!!! She was always a joy to be around. She will be greatly missed to all who knew her. Thoughts and prayer to her family and friends. She is free.
Madonna Rapp
Friend
December 3, 2020
I am going to miss you my love rest now you fought a great fight,now is time to rest.
Veronica Saunders-Clermont
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved