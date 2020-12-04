Ruth Shepard (née Trapnell). Mother of Hayley and Matt. Mother in-law to Melissa. Nana of Mackenzie. Sisters Jennie Cox (Predeceased), Annie Trapnell, and Susie Wright. Born Bristol, England. Registered Nurse since 1978. Trained at the Middlesex Hospital, London England.



Moved to the US 1981 to marry Brad Shepard (Predeceased). She loved being a nurse and was so very honored to say that in the 40+ years that she spent nursing she never regretted her choice for a single day. Through her career and present job for the past 18 years she has made some wonderful friends and has many cherished moments and special memories.



Ruth was such a bright light and shining force of nature. You rarely come across someone who is so positive, honest, insightful, resilient, strong, courageous, and big-hearted. She instinctively reached out to so many people in her life with compassion and love, and has been a rock for so many. The world is a littler dimmer without Ruth in it.



"To my kids Hayley and Matt – I love you with all my heart and soul. You guys have been my life. To a special little girl – Kenzie – I will always be with you inside your heart"



"I love you to the moon and back"



