Home

POWERED BY

Services
T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
For more information about
Ruth Wilbur
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Plantation Community Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Wilbur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Wilbur


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Wilbur Obituary
Ruth A. Wilbur, 89, transitioned to heaven peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 21, 2019 and was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, John; grandson, Derek Dram and brother, Bob Bochman. Ruth was born in New Bedford, MA and enjoyed her job as secretary at Pan Am and then was a loving homemaker and role model to her family. Ruth was a phenomenal wife, kind mother and friend who mentored and inspired many with her wisdom and great sense of humor. Ruth is survived by her brother, Harry Bochman, Jr. of California; children, Karen Dram, Mark Wilbur, Doug Wilbur; grandchildren, Drew, JohnMark and Deanna, wife of Alex Michel and great granddaughter, Maddix, all located in Florida. Ruth loved telling jokes, time with family & friends, knitting baby preemie hats, reading and playing the piano. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at Plantation Community Church July 20th at 11:30am with a reception after. Her ashes will be scattered in New Bedford over her husband's and parent's graves at a future date. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Ruth's memory may be made to the . To send a tribute please visit: http://www.tmralph.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation
Download Now