Ruth A. Wilbur, 89, transitioned to heaven peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 21, 2019 and was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, John; grandson, Derek Dram and brother, Bob Bochman. Ruth was born in New Bedford, MA and enjoyed her job as secretary at Pan Am and then was a loving homemaker and role model to her family. Ruth was a phenomenal wife, kind mother and friend who mentored and inspired many with her wisdom and great sense of humor. Ruth is survived by her brother, Harry Bochman, Jr. of California; children, Karen Dram, Mark Wilbur, Doug Wilbur; grandchildren, Drew, JohnMark and Deanna, wife of Alex Michel and great granddaughter, Maddix, all located in Florida. Ruth loved telling jokes, time with family & friends, knitting baby preemie hats, reading and playing the piano. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at Plantation Community Church July 20th at 11:30am with a reception after. Her ashes will be scattered in New Bedford over her husband's and parent's graves at a future date. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Ruth's memory may be made to the . To send a tribute please visit: http://www.tmralph.com. Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 7, 2019