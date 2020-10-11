1/1
Sabina "Bess" Roach
Roach, Sabina "Bess" – 90, of Davie (formerly of Hialeah), went home to the welcoming arms of God, on September 30, 2020. Born in Glen Cove, NY, to Maria and Dominic Carlucci, Bess was known for her strength and laughter that brought joy to everyone. Loving and faith-filled wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Bess is survived by her children, David (Carrie) Roach, Patrick (Romulo) Roach, Teresa (James) Hughes, Susan (Ricky) Feijoo, and daughter-in-law, Denise Roach; her ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and her sisters Angela Landro and Camilla Melley. Bess was preceded in death by her beloved husband of fifty years, Richard, her children Rickey, Robbie, and Scott, and her brothers Joe, Mike, & Tony Carlucci. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held (at a later date) at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Hialeah, where she was a founding member of the parish, previous school librarian, and long-time choir member.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org) are appreciated. Memorial Plan San José Palm Funeral Home, Hialeah.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Memorial Plan San Jose
250 East 4th Ave
Hialeah, FL 33010
3058879830
October 11, 2020
Our prayers for the repose of Bess’s soul and for your families as you go through the transition of having her here with you and now knowing she is watching you with our Lord and knowing she is always near even though she is not seen or heard.
Remembering the times we had together is the best way to memorialize her.
I will always remember those times she brought joy and laughter to my family.

May God Bless
Del and Tammy Baluta
Del Baluta
Friend
