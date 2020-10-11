Our prayers for the repose of Bess’s soul and for your families as you go through the transition of having her here with you and now knowing she is watching you with our Lord and knowing she is always near even though she is not seen or heard.

Remembering the times we had together is the best way to memorialize her.

I will always remember those times she brought joy and laughter to my family.



May God Bless

Del and Tammy Baluta

Del Baluta

Friend