Sally Lou (Lincoln) Casanave of Tamarac, FL (formerly of Torrance, CA) passed away June 20, 2019, having suffered a heart attack. Born Sept 20, 1940 in Mt. Holly, NJ to William and Ethel (Murphy) Lincoln. Sally was known as a free spirit who loved to laugh and to spend time with her family and friends. She thrived in many fulfilling sales and marketing jobs throughout her long, successful career.

She is survived by her sons, Curt (& Angela Rose) Craft of Garden Grove, CA and Lee Craft of La Mesa, CA, 3 grandchildren, Chris, Maddie and Missy Craft and 2 great-grandchildren, Cameron and Noah. Stepdaughter, Ondine Casanave-Fortune and step-grandchildren, Marcela and Miles Fortune.

Sally also leaves sisters, Charlotte (Lincoln) Vermehren and Betty (Lincoln) Shemo and brothers, Bob, Ted and Wayne Lincoln. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Casanave, sister, Lois (Lincoln) McArdle and brothers, Nelson, William, Fred and John Lincoln.

A Celebration of Life is being planned on September 15 in Palos Verdes for her family and friends in CA
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
