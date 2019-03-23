Sally McMillen, a 56-year resident of Plantation, passed peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Born January 4, 1936 in Crane, Missouri, Sally was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Donald McMillen, who passed last October. Sally is survived by her children, Betsy (Scott) Serzen, Jay (Michele) and Matthew (Yolanda) and her five grandchildren. Sally attended nursing school at Washington University in St. Louis, at the ripe old age of 17. She applied the knowledge she learned in both life and work, specializing in the field of epidemiology.Having always possessed quite the artistic ability, she enjoyed creating and sharing beautiful pieces in her paint room with the additional time she had in retirement.Sally was always ready for the next adventure. Sally and Don travelled around the world, usually with dear friends. Sally especially enjoyed traveling with her extended family; including numerous summers in Fripp Island, South Carolina and a 50th anniversary cruise through the Baltic Sea. Sally had many attributes, but a world-renowned capacity for patience was not one of them. When her serenity was tested, "Sassy Sally" was quick to offer her opinion and had a knack for telling it like it is. Alongside the sass, she cared deeply for those close to her and brought wit with much love to everything she did and said. Sally will be deeply missed.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the in Sally's name. A celebration of Sally's life will be held on Saturday, March 30th, 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 333 Tarpon Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, 954-467-6496Cremation arrangements by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home 954-587-6888 www.tmralph.com Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary