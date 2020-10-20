Sally Nochowitz nee Fields, 73, of Northbrook, IL and Delray Beach, FL; beloved wife of Stan for 56 years; loving mother of Matthew (Jennifer) Nochowitz and Beth (Jameson) White; cherished Bubba of Allison, Emily, Brandon and Nathan; dear sister of Gloria (Chaim) Feinberg; also survived by her loving nieces and nephews; proud teacher in the Chicago Public Schools for over 50 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chicago Botanic Garden, www.chicagobotanic.org
