1/1
Sally Nochowitz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally Nochowitz nee Fields, 73, of Northbrook, IL and Delray Beach, FL; beloved wife of Stan for 56 years; loving mother of Matthew (Jennifer) Nochowitz and Beth (Jameson) White; cherished Bubba of Allison, Emily, Brandon and Nathan; dear sister of Gloria (Chaim) Feinberg; also survived by her loving nieces and nephews; proud teacher in the Chicago Public Schools for over 50 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chicago Botanic Garden, www.chicagobotanic.org. For information including a link to view the service or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 19, 2020
I worked with Sally at Schurz High School for many years. My condolences to her family and grandchildren. May her family know she was loved . God grant her eternal peace. Cathy Force retired Schurz High School SPED
Cathy Forde
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved