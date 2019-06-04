Salvatore Paese of Parkland Florida passed away peacefully at the Coral Springs Medical Center in Coral Springs Florida on May 31, 2019. He was born in Bronx, NY to Francesco and Maria Paese on June 4, 1929. Sal and his deceased wife, Amelia Paese, were long time Bronx residents. Sal spent his professional career as a credit and collections manager. He was also an Army Korean War Veteran and spent over 10 years as a volunteer baseball manager in the Throgs Neck Little League where he coached and was a role model for hundreds of children. Sal sadly leaves behind his three children and their spouses, Michael, Christine, Richard, Olga, Theresa and John. His eight grand children, Steven, Elizabeth, Danny, Meagan, Melanie, Randy, Jessica and Cara. And his great grand child Emilia. Visitation will be at the Waterbury and Kelly Funeral Home 1300 Pleasantville Road Briarcliff NY on Saturday June 8th from 9:30am to 11:00am. Funeral service to follow at 11:00am in the funeral home. Entombment will follow at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Bronx NY.WATERBURY & KELLY FUNERAL HOME1300 Pleasantville RoadBriarcliff Manor, New York 10510914-941-0838 Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary