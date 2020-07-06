On Friday, July 3, 2020, the gates of heaven parted to welcome Sam Ossum Berry. He saw the light from the comfort of his castle, alongside his wife Nouhila of 61 years and their five children Pauline, Harry, Ray, Kathy & Sharon. From that family came 18 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren whom he guided with unconditional love and support through the ebbs and flows in this relm of his life. Sam was born the youngest brother in a family of 8 children on January 5, 1937, in Tibnin, Lebanon. He journeyed to the states but a decade later, just him and his younger sister. The pair embarked through Ellis Island and made their way to Dearborn, Michigan. Once married and more established, he would eventually settle in South Florida. Sam did not just live the American dream; he paved the way for it. He lived life to the fullest taking cross country trips, spending summers under the stars, by the pool and standing over the grill. He loved books, food, adventure and fun. His smile, whit, and charm will be remembered, no doubt. And his style though traditional, was still modern and timeless. But above all this, a voice that echoed, boomed and roared, will forever be heard, in our head and hearts. They say to god we are born, and to god we return. A ceremony for Sam Berry's reunion is scheduled on July 6, 2020 at 1pm with burial at 3pm at Forest Lawn 2401 Davie Rd. Plantation, Florida 33317.



