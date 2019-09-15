Home

Eden Funeral Service
2450 West Sample Road-2
Pompano Beach, FL 33073
(954) 366-2591
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
9:15 AM
Eden Funeral Service
2450 West Sample Road-2
Pompano Beach, FL 33073
Funeral
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Beth El Memorial Gardens
4900 Griffin Rd.
Davie, FL
Samuel Buchman Obituary
Samuel Buchman, 89, passed away on September 13, 2019. He was born in NYC to Chaim and Rebecca Buchman. He was a loving husband to Faye. He was a wonderful father to Sheri Kahn, Caryn, and Jeffrey (Diane) and grandfather to Alisha, Cayla, and Matthew. He was a caring step-father to Beth Graves (John), Mark Berger (Steven), Terri Wilson (Jack) and Jan Maguire (Bill). He was a Cantor who loved his Synagogue services and enjoyed the company of family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Eden Funeral Services, 2450 W. Sample Rd., Pompano Beach, FL on September 15, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. Funeral to be held at Temple Beth El Memorial Gardens, 4900 Griffin Rd., Davie, FL at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
