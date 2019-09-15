|
Samuel Buchman, 89, passed away on September 13, 2019. He was born in NYC to Chaim and Rebecca Buchman. He was a loving husband to Faye. He was a wonderful father to Sheri Kahn, Caryn, and Jeffrey (Diane) and grandfather to Alisha, Cayla, and Matthew. He was a caring step-father to Beth Graves (John), Mark Berger (Steven), Terri Wilson (Jack) and Jan Maguire (Bill). He was a Cantor who loved his Synagogue services and enjoyed the company of family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Eden Funeral Services, 2450 W. Sample Rd., Pompano Beach, FL on September 15, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. Funeral to be held at Temple Beth El Memorial Gardens, 4900 Griffin Rd., Davie, FL at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019