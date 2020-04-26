Samuel Hugh Hollowell
Samuel Hugh Hollowell, 75, of Fort Lauderdale passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 after an extended battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara; his daughters Suzanne McCawley (Paul) and Caroline Showers (Josh); his grandchildren Sam McCawley, Patrick McCawley, Evelyn McCawley, Ashlyn Showers, and Lauren Showers; his brother Lin Hollowell (Sybil); his sister Linda Miller; and his nieces and nephew. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Harvey T. and Christy Reid Kirk Singer Scholarship Fund or the Joseph Severance Booth Scholarship Fund, both at First Presbyterian Church, 401 SE 15th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33301 or The John Knox Village Foundation, 651 SW 6th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060. Services have been postponed to a future date and time when Sam's family and friends are able to gather and celebrate his life. Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home is assisting the family. For further information and to view the full obituary, please visit www.KraeerFairchild.com

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020.
