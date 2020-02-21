|
|
Samuel M. Natow, 80, entered into eternal life on February 14, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Jayne and the many wonderful, dedicated caregivers.
Sam was the oldest son born to the late Sam Natow and Stella (Domski). He was also preceded in death by his brother Michael. Sam is survived by his devoted wife, Jayne (Devine), his loving son, Todd Mel (Kim), his two very special grandchildren, Blake Oldaker and Sage Natow, his brothers, Ritchie (Sue) and Steven (Maureen).
Sam was a force of nature and his force was powerful. He served in the United States Navy from 1958-1960. After his years of service, Sam moved to Los Angeles, California where he began another career of service with the Los Angeles police department. He knew it was safer to be on the side of the good guys. They embraced Sam as one their finest for over 25 years. He retired in 1986 as a Motorcycle Sargent. Sam loved every minute of his life in law enforcement.
For 16 years after retirement Sam was a security driver for LA Land Developer, Rob Maguire.
In 2004, Sam decided to move to sunny Florida to enjoy the remainder of his retirement; and there he met his future wife, Jayne (aka "doll-face"). Sam and Jayne were married in 2009 and spent their time together in Pompano Beach.
Sam embraced a life full of adventure including diving, walking, biking, and travelling the world. Sam had many passions in his life but none more passionate than his love and dedication to his family.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church on February 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. The Church is located at: 731 N. Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33062.
In accordance with Sam's wishes, interment will be held privately.
Jayne wishes to thank the very kind, caring staff who have entered our lives over the past few years. They never gave up on Sam, treating him with the upmost respect and grace.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2020