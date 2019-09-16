|
Mazer, Samuel "Bob" of Palm Beach Gardens, formerly Of Bronx, NY. Adored partner of Rosie and husband of the late Thelma "Tiby" Mazer and father of Bonnie Cohen, Mitchell Mazer, the late Russell Mazer and the late Barry Mazer. Beloved grandfather of Zara, Stefani, Jenifer, Samantha, Ian, Danielle, Jaclyn, Ilexis, Erika, Ithan, Zachary, Madison, Alyssa, the late Sydney, Ty, and Sammy. Beloved Great Grandfather of Alex, Aiden, Bri, Ivy, and Libby. Services Thursday September 19, 2019 2:00pm at Temple Beth El 333 SW 4th Ave, Boca Raton.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 16, 2019