On November 4, 2019, Samuel Ward Fritz passed away. He was born on September 8, 1972 (47 years old). He succumbed after a valiant and epic battle with a rare blood cancer called Multiple Myeloma. Sam was surrounded by loving family and friends. Sam will be missed everyday by his father, Arthur Fritz, mother, Cleaette Fritz, his sister, Emma Chong, brother-in-law, Robert Chong, his nieces, Eva and Lucy Chong, aunts, uncles, cousins and his great extended family and friends. We know that Sam is with his loving grandparents, George and Emma Fritz and Martin and Mary Lou Briefer. Samuel (Sam, Sammy or Sambo) spent most of his life in South Florida. He attended South Plantation High School and supplemented his education by devoting time to his beloved local waterways, fishing holes and bike trails. As a man who never met a stranger, Sammy was happy to share his adventures with those who dared, spreading his joyfulness and love of life and creating many stories along the way. Mr. Fritz graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a degree in Aviation Business and worked most recently as a pilot for Florida West, flying the Boeing 767ER aircraft. Sam enjoyed flying but the true delight came from sharing this passion with his father who is a retired Airline Captain who flew numerous types of airplanes including the 767. Sam loved airplanes, boats, cars, motorcycles and bicycles. He was a master tinkerer taking everything apart and putting it back together better and making it faster. Sam's extensive collections verify his enthusiasm for the very existence of these machines. Beyond the mechanical world Sam loved and was loved by his family and friends. Sam Fritz will forever be missed. There will be a Celebration of Life service at Fort Lauderdale Country Club, 415 E Country Club Circle, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317 on Sunday, November 17, from 1 - 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made in Sam's name to . tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 10, 2019