Sandra Barnes Seifreit
1941 - 2020
Sandra Barnes Seifreit, of Plantation, FL, passed away peacefully March 7, 2020, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. She was surrounded by her husband, two daughters, and sons-in-law. Born in Wilmington, Delaware in 1941, Sandi moved to Fort Lauderdale in 1947 with her parents, Alan Barnes and Margaret Rawles Barnes, and sister, Vicki A. Barnes, who have preceded her in death. Sandi graduated from Stranahan High School, and attended Florida State University. She worked for the Fort Lauderdale Library from 1963-1968, and then worked in the media center at the University School and Jacaranda School. Sandi was an avid reader, active in Plantation PAL, and volunteered for her daughters elementary/middle schools. Sandi married Lawrence Seifreit in 1968. The couple had three daughters, Diana Seifreit of Black Mountain, NC, Lea-Ann Sobolewski of Plantation, and Noel Tinsley of Plantation. She is survived by her husband, Larry; three daughters, two sons-in-law, Kevin Sobolewski and Joe Tinsley, and five grandchildren, Katie, Stephanie, Bailey, Kaden Sobolewski and Colton Tinsley. A service will be held at T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, June 13, 2020, 3:30PM. Freinds will be received from 3:00 PM, until the

service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her loving memory to the "Alzheimer's Association".

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
03:00 - 03:30 PM
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
JUN
13
Service
03:30 PM
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
Funeral services provided by
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
