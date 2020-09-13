1/1
Sandra Carty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Carty 65, of Sunrise died Tuesday after an illness. She was born in Trinidad, the 6th and last child of Samuel and Annie Collins.

She resided also in Canada and the U.S, with careers in fashion and senior care, largely focused on aiding others. She created Senior Games in Port of Spain, drawing athletes throughout the Caribbean. In Broward she volunteered for many senior organizations including the AAOA, BCOA where she conceived a Men-Who-Cook fundraiser. She and co-created Cheryl Wilson Foundation for low-income seniors. She is survived by son Kareem Carty, granddaughters Alicia and Kayla, siblings Etris Mason of Toronto, Kelvon Alfred of Trinidad, Odette Noel of New York, and Rosemarie Alfred of Tobago, and many nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved