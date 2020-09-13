Sandra Carty 65, of Sunrise died Tuesday after an illness. She was born in Trinidad, the 6th and last child of Samuel and Annie Collins.



She resided also in Canada and the U.S, with careers in fashion and senior care, largely focused on aiding others. She created Senior Games in Port of Spain, drawing athletes throughout the Caribbean. In Broward she volunteered for many senior organizations including the AAOA, BCOA where she conceived a Men-Who-Cook fundraiser. She and co-created Cheryl Wilson Foundation for low-income seniors. She is survived by son Kareem Carty, granddaughters Alicia and Kayla, siblings Etris Mason of Toronto, Kelvon Alfred of Trinidad, Odette Noel of New York, and Rosemarie Alfred of Tobago, and many nieces and nephews.



