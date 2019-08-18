|
Sandra "Sandy" Dayton Manning, age 80, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away on July 31, 2019. Sandy was born February 18, 1939 in Bryn Mawr, PA, the only child of Arthur and Mary Giles. She spent her childhood in Valley Forge, PA and then married Robert W. Manning, Sr. in 1959 in Wayne, PA. They then moved to Freeport, Bahamas in 1964 and relocated to Boca Raton, FL in 1977. Sandy was Director of Volunteer Services at Hospice by the Sea from 1982-1985. She was Executive Director/Fundraiser at Flamingo Gardens in Davie from 1985-1996 and created an aviary providing a home to rescued birds. She was Event Coordinator at the Children's Museum in Boca Raton from 2000-2015. In the 80's she became a Boca Zonta Club member and was a past president. In 2019 she became President of Zonta Club in Deerfield Beach. Sandy loved reading fiction, was a bird and animal lover and had severe macaw, a family member for over 30 years. Sandy helped create the Special Olympics Chapter in the Bahamas and stayed involved in Palm Beach County. Sandy is survived by her loving husband, Robert of 60 years, a son Wes (Amanda) Manning of Oakland Park, a daughter, Lynne (Bruce) Ricca and grandson, Brooks Ricca of Tallahassee, FL. Sandy enjoyed time at home with family members and travels with her children and grandson. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 11am-12pm at Babione-Kraeer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33432. A Reception will follow immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Zonta Club. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BabioneSouthFlorida.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019