Inurnment for Sandra G. (Polhemus) Green was held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege, Nebraska, with those of her late husband, Richard D. Green. A private memorial service will be held after the Coronavirus pandemic has abated.
Sandra Gene (Polhemus) Green, 74 years of age, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away from sepsis on October 24, 2019, in Delray Beach, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Rip" Green on January 15, 2014; her parents; two brothers: Edward Arthur Polhemus, and Lee Alan Polhemus; and step-brother, Karl Beni Lindholm, who passed away after her death.
Sandy is survived by her sister, Susan McAdam (John), of Omaha; sister-in-law, Vicki Polhemus of Kearney; brother-in-law, Dan Green (Joyce) of Nanuet, New York; step-mother, Soffia Polhemus of Kearney; step-sisters: Betty Streff (Steve) of Kearney, and Anna Midkiff of Tucson, Arizona; step-brother, Stanley Lindholm (Carol) of Cleveland, Ohio; sister-in-law, Angela Lindholm of Omaha; special friend, Patrick Eagan of Boca Raton; and several nieces, nephews, and numerous friends in both Nebraska and Florida.
Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church, 9087 Glades Road, Boca Raton, Florida 33432; Children's Aid Club, 3296 N. Federal Hwy. #11503, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33339; a chapter of Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
; or the donor's preferred charitable organization.
