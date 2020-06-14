Sandra G. Sarkin
1935 - 2020
Sandra G. Sarkin (Hoffman),84, passed on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Sandy was born on October 11, 1935, in Syracuse, N.Y. to Ida (Orester) and Jules Hoffman. She was a graduate of Nottingham High School, Class of 1953. On December 26, 1954, she married Harold Sarkin. Together they had 4 children. Sandra loved her family and enjoyed summers boating on the St. Lawerence River. And winters in south Florida where they eventually moved. She is survived by her four children, daughters Joni (Yael) Even of Israel and Barbara Geffen of Los Angeles, and sons Jeffrey Sarkin of Ft. Lauderdale, and Lee Sarkin of Palm Beach Gardens, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one brother, Dr. Erwin Hoffman (Arlene) of Los Angeles. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 16 @ 11:00AM at the Gardens Memorial Park in Boca Raton. Please email David Geffen, if you would like to join by video conference. Dgeffen123@gmail.com

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gardens Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

