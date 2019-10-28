Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
|
Sandra J. Olin

Sandra J. Olin Obituary
OLIN, Sandra J., passed away peacefully on Sat. October 26, 2019, at her home in Pembroke Pines. She was 85. Sandy was the beloved wife of 64 years to Stanley until his death last year. She was the loving mother of her three children Shary (Howard) Richter, Mitchell and Mindy (Sam) Halpern, a cherished grandmother of Matthew (Amy), Andrew (Holly), Jamie, Joshua, and Sydney, great grandmother of Parker, and beloved sister of Gayle (Bob) Pifer. She will be missed and fondly remembered by her entire family and her many dear friends.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to JAFCO.

Funeral Services Tuesday, October 29 at 11:00 a.m. at Levitt-Weinstein/Beth David Memorial Chapel, 3201 N.W. 72nd Ave., Hollywood. 754-201-4134.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 28, 2019
