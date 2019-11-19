Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
Beth Israel Boynton Beach Chapel
11115 S Jog Rd
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
(561) 732-3000
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Beth Israel Boynton Beach Chapel
11115 S Jog Rd
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
12:15 PM
Eternal Light Memorial Gardens
Boynton Beach, FL
Sandra Kess Obituary
Sandra Kess, 78, beloved wife of Michael Kess, loving mother of Stacy Weisenthal, and cherished grandmother of Jordyn and William passed away peacefully in her sleep at Hospice By -The- Sea on Saturday November 16, 2019. Funeral service will be at 11am Tuesday November 19 at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel in Delray Beach followed by graveside services at 12:15 pm at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens in Boynton Beach. The family will receive visitors at the Kess home at 7240 Huntington Lane Apt 208 Delray Beach after graveside services until 3pm. Shiva will continue at the Kess home Wednesday November 20 and Thursday November 20 from 3pm to 7pm. The family requests donations in Sandra's memory be made to the .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 19, 2019
