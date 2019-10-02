|
Sandra Lynne Moody,80, of Pompano Beach, Fl. passed away peacefully September 20,2019 at Holy Cross Hospital.
Sandy was born in Pittsburgh, PA. on December 18, 1938 to Sydney Moody and Ruth Measley. Sandy attended Centenary College in Hackettstown, N.J. After college she spent 3 years living in Bermuda where she taught pre-school.
Sandy moved to Florida in 1978. She began working at Holy Cross Hospital where she was in charge of the volunteers. During her time in Florida Sandy was an active member of the Women's Republican Club as well as serving as President.
Sandy will be buried in Texas among family. There will be a private service at the burial. She will be sadly missed by all of her close friends and family.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019