Sandra Pampenella
1949 - 2020
Sandra Pampenella passed away October 2, 2020, with Team Sandy by her side. She is survived by her husband of 50 years Samuel, daughters Laura (Chris) Collins and Kim Buxbaum, grandsons Jake and Dylan Buxbaum, Colby Collins, Trevor and Brady Buxbaum, granddaughter Addison Collins, and her sister Tina DeBiase. You are invited to join the family at Sandra's Funeral Mass on Thursday 10:30 AM at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church 1301 SW 136 Avenue, Davie, FL. Entombment will follow at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery in N, Lauderdale, FL. Facial masks and physical distancing will be required. In her honor family suggests donations to Dr Hosein's Research Fund at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center using the following link: https://development.miami.edu/page.aspx?pid=749&id=d0a58b9b-6fac-4de7-b5ba-8ddeaee8fc27. Arrangements by T.M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston 371 NW 136 Avenue Sunrise, FL 33325 954 587-6888 tmralph.com

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2020.
