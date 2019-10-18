Home

Star of David Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Chapel
7801 Bailey Road
North Lauderdale, FL 33068
(954) 722-9000
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Star of David Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Chapel
7801 Bailey Road
North Lauderdale, FL 33068
View Map
Sandra Stearn of Coconut Creek passed away on September 29, 2019. A longtime president of the Township chapter of Hadassah, she was preceded in death by husbands Leonard Baumann and Jack Stearn and one stepson, Steven Stearn. She is survived by son David and his wife, Kathleen, one stepson, Peter Stearn and his wife, Janis, one granddaughter, Anne Murphy, one step granddaughter, Elexis Stearn, four grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on October 20, 2019 at Star of David Funeral Chapel, 7701 Bailey Rd, North Lauderdale.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 18, 2019
