Sanford "Sandy" Martin, 90, of Boca Raton FL passed away Monday, July 1st at the Trustbridge Hospice in Delray after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Sandy was born in Brooklyn NY on August 1, 1928. He attended and played football at Erasmus High School where he was an All-American, and the University of Iowa. He bravely served his country in the Korean War where he was stationed in Germany. In 1956 he married his beloved wife of 53 years, Marsha Martin, who preceded him in death in 2009, and raised his family in Woodbury NY before moving to Boca Raton in 1985. Sandy loved golf, movies, and spending time with his many friends, but most of all he took great joy in his family and his dog Skylar by whom he will be sorely missed. Sandy leaves behind his loving children Doug & Teri Martin of West Windsor NJ, Michelle Martin of West Palm Beach, and Curt & Stacy (Martin) Levine of Boca Raton. He will also be deeply missed by his grandchildren, Rachel & Scott Martin and Madison Levine, who made him so proud and brought him such great joy. Donations in his memory may be made to Destiny for Dogs, 326 Macy Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33405 or to the The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797. Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 21, 2019