Sara Revell Estill Shaw

Sara Revell Estill Shaw Obituary
Sara Revell Estill Shaw, 98, of Ft. Lauderdale, passed away in her sleep on September 18, 2019 at the Manor Pines Nursing Home. Revell, as she was called, grew up in Paris, Kentucky, and attended the University of Kentucky where she did post graduate studies in contemporary dance. There she met and married Barrie S. Shaw and the family later moved to Ft. Lauderdale in 1954. She went on to have a career teaching dance and girls physical education in the Broward County School System before retiring in 1991. Mrs. Shaw is survived by her brother, Bishop Robert Estell, and her son, Barry, his wife Kelly, and their two sons, Hobie and Drake. A memorial will be held in her honor in January 2020.  Cremation arrangements by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home 954-587-6888 www.tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019
