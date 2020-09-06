Sarah "Sally" Bolton Anthony of Ft Lauderdale, FL passed away peacefully at home on August 29th, 2020 with family by her side. One of eleven children, she was born July 13th,1928 in Wayland MA to James J and Sarah J (Levis) Bolton. Loving wife of 60 years to the late James (Jim) Anthony she is survived by siblings Marion Lepine, Marilyn Forbes, William Bolton and Letitia Kelly. She is deeply missed by her children Sara (Ken) Vathauer, J. Scott Anthony, Susan B Anthony, Stephen (Lori) Anthony and Sharon Anthony-Zuro. A devoted grandmother to Kenneth Vathauer Jr, Jessica (Ohlen) White and Andrew Adach, Ashley and Alex Anthony and proud great-grandmother of Chloe White, as well as many loved nieces and nephews. After raising their family in Weston, MA, Jim and Sally retired to Fort Lauderdale in 1977 and before long the whole family called South Florida home. A wonderful mother, Sally loved spending time with family and the treasured friends they made as longtime members of Lago Mar and the Coral Ridge Yacht Club. Avid sport fans, they were charter members of the Wayland Curling Club and were instrumental in introducing the sport to South Florida. Prior to their move, as members of the Weston Golf Club, Sally was one of very few to make a hole-in-one during a tournament on its challenging par 72 course. Sally brightened countless lives and will be fondly remembered as the proud matriarch of her adoring family whose warmth and kindness touched all who knew her. A private family service will be held at a later date.



