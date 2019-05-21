|
Passed away on April 24, 2019 at the age of 88. Sarah was born in Birmingham, Alabama in 1930 and moved to South Florida in 1959. She worked for the Broward County School Board for 38 years and retired as the Director of Personnel Policies and Procedures. Sarah is survived by her children William (Lindsay), Susan, and Ted (Lisa) Mowery; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and many beloved friends. She is pre-deceased by her parents Huey Colburn and Gladys Jenkins; husband Henry Lee Mowery; son Edwin Mowery; and brother Frank Jenkins. For the full obituary and Celebration of Life information, please visit www.browardburial.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 21, 2019