Sarah Jane Polk passed away surrounded by loved ones on November 10th in Clemson, SC.
Jane Polk had so many wonderful characteristics. She was curious and intrepid, willing to go on adventures and to learn new skills. Throughout her life with her husband, George Merritt Polk Jr., she camped, sailed, danced, hiked, traveled and in general embraced life with both hands.
Born in Coffeyville, Kansas in 1928. Jane and George married in 1949 and in 1955 they moved to Ft. Lauderdale, FL. where they lived for the next 25 years and where all their children were born.
In Ft. Lauderdale, Jane was active in the Presbyterian Church, in Beaux Arts, and served on the Board of Directors of the Children's Home Society. It was here that Jane and George square danced, bird watched, raised children, and raced small boats with the Gulf Stream Sailing Club. She was a member of "The Review Club." While in Fort Lauderdale, it was through the initial efforts of George and Jane that a tract of land on New River became a park called The Secret Woods, preserving this piece of native Florida.
In 1977 George and Jane moved to Clemson SC. Jane found ways to contribute to her new community. She was very active at Fort Hill Presbyterian church. Working through the Communities Ministries, Jane's diligent efforts greatly contributed to the creation of Safe Harbor II, a local domestic violence shelter. Besides her church work, Jane filled many roles in the local League of Women Voters chapter.
Jane and George sailed and raced with the Keowee Sail Club. They folk danced and contra danced with local groups.
Sarah Jane Belt Polk is survived by her four children, Susan Jen Phillips (Michael) in MT , Ann Scott Ewel (James) in WA, Daniel George Polk (Pamela) in SC, Sarah Merritt Polk in Sweden, and by her five grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, George Merritt Polk Jr. George died in Jan 2018.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather and travel.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her memory to Fort Hill Presbyterian Church, 108 Clemson, SC 29631.
For more info please see: https://bit.ly/38QSXVy