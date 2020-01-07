Home

Oxley-Heard Funeral Home
1305 Atlantic Ave
Fernandina Beach, FL 32035
904-261-3644
Sarah Lee Banaszak

Sarah Lee Banaszak Obituary
Sarah Lee Banaszak, of Fernandina Beach, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 93.

Born April 20, 1926 in Tampa, Florida, she was the eldest of three children born to Angus and Mildred (McFarlan) Williams, Sr.

Sarah Lee was a cheerleader at Hillsborough High in Tampa and a graduate of Florida State University. In 1964 she and her husband, Howard, founded Bazaszak Concrete Corporation, which operated successfully for 53 years.

Upon retirement, Sarah Lee and her husband enjoyed international travel and spending time at their home in North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Howard Banaszak, Sr. her daughter, Graceanne, her brothers, Henry "Mac" Williams and Angus Williams, Jr.

She leaves behind her son, Howard Banaszak and wife, Diane, of Fernandina Beach, their children, Olivia Haggerty and Annagrace Pfister and great grandchildren, Amelia and Duane Haggerty.

At her request, there will be no services held.

Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 7, 2020
