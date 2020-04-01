Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Schneider

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Schneider Obituary
Sarah Schneider (Aizicowitz), 89

June 16, 1930 – March 22, 2020

The world lost an extraordinary soul on March 22, 2020. Sarah Schneider (née Aizicowitz) O.B.M.,(89) passed away peacefully in Boca Raton, Florida with family by her side. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Born on June 16, 1930 to parents in Germiston, South Africa, Sarah was the eldest of five siblings. Her parents had immigrated from Lithuania to their new home 10 miles east of Johannesburg in the 1920's.

Sarah's heart radiated kindness and it captivated everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was a devoted wife to her late husband, Meyer, and mother to four children. Sarah relocated with her family to Toronto, Canada before settling in Boca Raton, Florida for the remainder of her life. An accomplished writer, her numerous works were regularly featured in newspapers and magazines. In addition, Sarah published a book Remembering Whenwhich is a touching collection of stories about her life.

Sarah is survived by her caring children, Bernice, David (Jill), Marsha (Marc), Alan; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Molly (Bossie); and brother, Ralph (Marcia).
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -