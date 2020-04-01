|
|
Sarah Schneider (Aizicowitz), 89
June 16, 1930 – March 22, 2020
The world lost an extraordinary soul on March 22, 2020. Sarah Schneider (née Aizicowitz) O.B.M.,(89) passed away peacefully in Boca Raton, Florida with family by her side. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Born on June 16, 1930 to parents in Germiston, South Africa, Sarah was the eldest of five siblings. Her parents had immigrated from Lithuania to their new home 10 miles east of Johannesburg in the 1920's.
Sarah's heart radiated kindness and it captivated everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was a devoted wife to her late husband, Meyer, and mother to four children. Sarah relocated with her family to Toronto, Canada before settling in Boca Raton, Florida for the remainder of her life. An accomplished writer, her numerous works were regularly featured in newspapers and magazines. In addition, Sarah published a book Remembering Whenwhich is a touching collection of stories about her life.
Sarah is survived by her caring children, Bernice, David (Jill), Marsha (Marc), Alan; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Molly (Bossie); and brother, Ralph (Marcia).
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 1, 2020