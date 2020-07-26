Saul "Chick" Field, age 100, of Lauderdale by the Sea passed away at home peacefully Wednesday July 22nd, surrounded by family and friends. He was born at home in 1920 in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn NY to Russian immigrants who owned a stationary store where Chick worked while attending PS 15. In 1938, he joined the Civilian Conservation Corps. He then enlisted in the Army 16th Infantry and was stationed at Governors Island where he certified military vehicles to be suitable for combat. Chick was then assigned to the Brooklyn Navy yard where he worked on the construction of the USS Missouri. After a medical discharge, he moved to California.While there, Chick began working in the retail shoe sales business. After 3 years he moved back to Manhattan, working for AS Beck & National Shoes. In 1976, Chick met his 2nd wife Helen at a dance at The Apollo Ballroom. They married in 1985, residing in Tenafly, NJ. During that time, the couple "snowbirded" to LBTS for 25 years, finally taking up residence 5 years ago. Chick's extensive interest in classic cars grew into a lifelong hobby of buying, selling and repairing them. He was an active member of The Community Church of LBTS, and regularly sang Karaoke at Murphy's Bar & other venues. He was best known for his exceptional ballroom dancing, which he enjoyed his whole life. His wife Helen was always his favorite dance partner. Chick is survived by his loving wife Helen, daughters Christine and Joann, son Richard, step-children George, Jane and Anne, 12 devoted Grandchildren and 4 Great-Grandchildren. Chick's family & friends are grateful for & proud of his 100 years on earth, and hope to honor his memory by enjoying each day to the fullest, as he did.



Due to COVID-19, the family will make future arrangements for a Memorial Service & will provide details when available.



