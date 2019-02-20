Home

Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
Scott Francis Anderson Obituary
Scott Francis Anderson, 33, of Blythewood, died unexpectedly on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Born in Hollywood, FL on February 19, 1985, he was a son of Robert Scott Anderson and the late Denise Borhan. In addition to his father Robert, he is survived by his wife of eight years, Stephanie Eisenhower Anderson; sons, Brayden and Dylan.The service for Mr. Anderson will be held 12 o'clock, Friday, February 22nd, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Chapel Ext. Columbia. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 11 o'clock, at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuenralHome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
