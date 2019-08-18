|
|
Scott Gordon McClain "Yachty Scotty", 43 years old, was born June 8, 1976 in Erie, PA and passed away suddenly on August 11, 2019 at his home in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
He is survived by his father; Dr. Thomas E. McClain, mother; Sandra G. McClain, one brother; Thomas E. McClain II; and his dear girlfriend; Helen Michaely Shobe, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins
Scott had worked in the Yachting Industry. He loved being around the water and loved all animals. He was a gentle, caring and loving soul, and will be sadly missed.
Observing his wishes, there will be no services observed. He will be cremated and put out to sea, which was his love.
Memorials can be made to a .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019